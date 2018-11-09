President, treasurer of Lynchburg youth baseball, softball league charged with embezzlement

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The president and treasurer of a Lynchburg baseball and softball league for kids have been charged with embezzling more than $20,000 from the non-profit, according to police.

A discrepancy in the Timberlake Dixie Youth financial reports was found in October, and the non-profit's board members asked the Lynchburg Police Department to investigate.

After several weeks, detectives found that money from fundraising events, sponsorships and registration fees had been improperly used.

Detectives say they believe the activity began in 2017 and continued through October 2018 with a total loss of more than $20,000.

44-year-old Richard Matthews, the president, and 50-year-old April Matthews, the treasurer, have been charged with two counts of embezzlement and two counts of obtaining money by false pretense.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.