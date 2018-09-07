Virginian Hotel holds grand opening

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It’s classy and chic, and the Virginian Hotel in Lynchburg is open again.

About 50 people gathered in the grand ballroom to celebrate the hotel’s grand opening on Thursday evening.

The hotel, first built in 1913 in downtown Lynchburg, closed in sixties.

Transformed into liberty dorms, then Section 8 housing, the hotel is now back to its original use.

The 115-room hotel has a rooftop restaurant and a breakfast coffee shop.

Representatives of the hotel say with the city revitalizing its downtown, the revitalization of the Virginian fits well with the city’s mission.

“It’s such a central location for the surrounding cities in Virginia. If you’re looking to do a regional meeting, why not have it in Lynchburg? So I think this hotel was part of that redevelopment plan,” Cindy Draws, director of sales and marketing, said.

The hotel just opened a steakhouse restaurant in the hotel called William and Henry, named after the owners’ fathers.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.