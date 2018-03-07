More than $300,000 worth of cocaine seized, 10 arrested as part of multi-state drug investigation

MARTSINBURG, Va. - After nearly a two-year investigation into a drug trafficking operation that spanned multiple states, 10 people have been indicted on a variety of federal charges, according to United States Attorney Bill Powell.

Among the 10 people is one confirmed member of the MS-13 gang and another man who is a suspected member of the gang.

Authorities in West Virginia and Virginia searched more than a dozen properties and seized about 27.6 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $300,000, 11 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and more than $100,000 in cash, according to a news release.

Those indicted on multiple counts in connection with the drug distribution operation are:

• Rogelio Santacruz Godinez, also known as “Tramposo,” also known as “Trampa,” 36, of Axton, Virginia, a Mexican citizen

• Jose Alfredo Santacruz Godinez, also known as “Sandoval,” of Axton, Virginia, a Mexican citizen

• Guadalupe Ibarra-Ayon, also known as “Lupe,” 30, of Winchester, Virginia, a Mexican citizen

• Eduardo Hernandez Sanchez, also known as “Lalo,” 42, of West Virginia, a Mexican citizen

• Suspected MS-13 gang member Jose Santiago Cruz-Delcid, also known as “Trucko,” also known as “Truckito,” age 38, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, an El Salvador citizen

• Confirmed MS-13 gang member Miguel Angel Cruz-Polanco, age 34, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, an El Salvdaor citizen

• Adam Gunn II, age 30, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Adam Bensaid, age 19, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Rogelio Martinez-Rojas, age 34, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, a Mexican citizen

• Kenneth Biermann-Ruz, also known as “Ruz,” also known as “Chile,” age 29, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

“The task forces across the district, the federal, state and local law enforcement, the assistant U.S. attorneys and our colleagues in county prosecutor offices across will continue to aggressively pursue all of those who come into this district thinking they can distribute poison in our communities," said Powell. "Whether that poison is the form of cocaine, like in these indictments, heroin, fentanyl or methamphetamine, we will relentlessly pursue them. This investigation has shown that violent gangs like MS-13 are attempting infiltrate our state. If you are MS-13, do not come here. We know what you stand for, we will find you and we will prosecute you for violations of the law."

