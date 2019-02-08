New gluten vaccine could help people with celiac disease

Celiac disease affects up to 1 percent of people worldwide. A new vaccine is being tested and could protect you if you accidentally eat gluten.

For someone living with celiac, gluten can lead to abdominal pain, weight loss, fatigue and bloating.

The answer so far has been to simply avoid it. Now, pharmaceutical company ImmusanT is developing a drug called Nexvax 2.

It aims to reprogram celiac patients' immune systems so they stop reacting to gluten.

"So the theory, if Nexvax 2 works, is that the immune system, now seeing these fragments of gluten in a different way, might learn to tolerate gluten," said Benjamin Lebwohl, director of clinical research at the Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University.

This would mean those living with celiac disease might one day be able to put gluten back on the menu.

Phase two of the trials is estimated to be completed later this year.

