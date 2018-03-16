70-year-old woman dead, man charged after Montgomery County crash

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A 70-year-old Dublin woman died after a two-car crash on Peppers Ferry Road on Thursday.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the collision in the 3600 block of Peppers Ferry Road that had pinned both drivers in their cars.

A 2000 Audi, operated by Matthew Utermark, of Roanoke, crossed the center line, hitting a 2011 Hyundai, operated by Evelyn Martin, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Martin was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Authorities charged Utermark with failing to drive to the right side of the roadway.

Additional charges are pending further investigation into the crash.

