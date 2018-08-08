Authorities arrest wanted man after Tuesday's search along Interstate 81

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested Jesus Alberto Hernandez-Lobe on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lt. Mark Hollandsworth with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Christiansburg police arrested Hernandez-Lobe after receiving a call from a homeowner who saw a man in his yard, matching his description.

Shortly after 3:11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Houchins Road where they found Hernandez-Lobe who attempted to run away from them, according to the Christiansburg Police Department.

He was quickly captured by officers and there were no injuries during the incident.

The 29-year-old is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail and has been served warrants for kidnapping and assault and battery out of Harrisonburg.

ORIGINAL STORY:

State police are looking for a barefoot man who they say ran from a traffic stop on I-81 Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the man was pulled over on I-81 South at mile marker 123, which is between Shawsville and Christiansburg. That's when he ran toward Friendship Road, according to state police.

Police are continuing to search the area, but don't have any leads on his location. Officers are going into nearby woods with dogs and patrolling along a few roads off the interstate.

State police have identified the man as Jose Alberto Hernandez, whose name is actually Jesus Alberto Hernandez-Lobe.

He is suspected in a kidnapping out of Harrisonburg. He is described only as a Hispanic man who is barefoot and wearing blue jeans.

Hernandez was in a car registered to a woman who lives nearby. State police think he lives close to the search area and they are questioning people about where he works.

Troopers and a police dog have entered a home on Seneca Hollow Road as part of the search.

Two other people were in the car, but they are not charged with anything and have been released.

Eight troopers and a tactical team searched the area. They joined at least eight others in the search. Police dogs were brought in to help. As of now, they have not found Hernandez.

Virginia State Police says he is not considered dangerous.

