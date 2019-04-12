Local 'Game of Thrones' expert talks about upcoming season

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Spring is here, but get ready because winter is coming! The final season of "Game of Thrones" airs this weekend and a Virginia Tech professor and show expert shared his theories about how the final season of the hit HBO show will go.

That professor, Matthew Gabriele, is a medieval studies professor. He even teaches a course on "Game of Thrones," comparing the show to what really happened in the middle ages.

He says the show's so popular because people can relate to everyone.

As for his theory?

"This great battle between the living and the dead and so that's going to be kind of the culmination of that," said Gabriele, professor and chair of the VT Department of Religion and Culture. "What happens after that? I think that's a really interesting one and I don't have a really great answer for that because it could go back to the way things were -- people just still killing each other for no reason, not uniting against this great common threat -- or it could be kind of a world transformed."

The final season of "Game of Thrones" airs Sunday at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.