New grants revitalizing downtown Narrows

NARROWS, Va. - The town of Narrows is gearing up for a major revitalization project intended to enhance outdoor recreational opportunities, attract tourism and boost business.

The projects were funded by several grants, including about $700,000 from the Community Development Block Grant program.

Plans include building a creekside trail system that will lead to downtown, adding water access points for kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding and buying a vacant building to turn it into an outdoor outfitter.

"Outdoor rec: it makes sense. We don't have to build rivers and streams. We don't have to build forest land. We have that. So, how can we utilize those resources to make a difference in the community," said Cora Gnegy, the director of tourism marketing for Giles County.

About $112,000 is available to local business owners in matching funds to spruce up their storefronts.

"It's a great, charming, little small town; but it's a small town. We don't have the resources to do things that we need to do," said Susan Kidd, the director of strategic development for Narrows. "This will make a big difference, I think not only to people coming in, but to the residents who live here."

The town began planning in 2015, received the funding in 2017 and finally just got approval to move ahead with the new vision.

"Hopefully, we can get some new residents in town and get new businesses," said Lindsey Caudill, the farmer's market manager. "Bring it back to life like it used to be."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.