One dead, one hospitalized after Norfolk Southern truck involved in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a crash in Montgomery County on Wednesday morning.

At about 8:26 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash involving a Norfolk Southern work truck and a Ford SUV in the 900 block of Jennelle Road near its intersection with Cedar Run Road.

Upon arrival, Blacksburg Rescue Squad transported the SUV's driver to the hospital. The seriousness of the driver's injuries are not known at this time.

The driver of the work truck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Members of the Blacksburg Fire Department, Christiansburg Fire Department and the Roanoke Valley Regional Hazardous Materials team were on the scene due to the Norfolk Southern vehicle fire and an associated diesel fuel spill from a tank on the truck.

Once both the initial investigation and family notifications have been completed, we will provide an update.

Traffic along Jennelle Road is currently being detoured due to the incident.

Members of the Blacksburg Police Department also responded to the scene.

