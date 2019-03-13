The show must go on: Iconic drive-in movie theater to reopen

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - An iconic drive-in movie theater in Christiansburg that almost closed for good just announced it will be open for another season.

Starlite Drive-In plans to open April 19.

The theater has had issues in the past with noise complaints, but the owner, Peggy Beasley, says she's willing to work with neighbors and the town to keep everyone happy.

She says the business has been in her family for 66 years and she's hoping this year is a success so she can keep it running for years to come.

"I'd just say, 'Come on. Let's go to the drive-in. Let's get us some hot dogs, sit back and watch a good old movie under the stars'." said Beasley.

The drive-in will show movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through September.

