Virginia Tech police warn of scam involving staged traffic accidents

Virginia Tech police are warning the community about a scam that involves people staging traffic accidents.

Usually working in pairs, the scammers will try to convince you that you hit either them or their car with your vehicle. They will then attempt to coerce you into not contacting the police or insurance companies. Instead, they ask you to pay a sum of money to cover the "damages." They will even volunteer to go with you to the ATM to withdraw the money.

The scam has been reported off campus.

If you are involved in an incident like this, contact your local police department. Do not work out a "settlement" prior to contacting the police.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, please call the Montgomery County regional 911 center at (540) 382-4343 and they will connect you with the police responsible for that particular jurisdiction.

