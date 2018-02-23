Virginia Tech considers raising tuition

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will be considering the possibility of raising tuition for the 2018-19 academic year at their meeting in March.

For both undergraduate and graduate students, the increase in tuition and mandatory non-E&G fees could range from 2.9 to 4.9 percent. Doctorate students' tuition could increase at a rate of 2.7 to 3.9 percent, and mandatory fees could increase 2.9 to 4.9 percent.

For some incoming students studying disciplines such as engineering, architecture, business and agriculture, program-specific fees could see increases up to $620 per semester. Returning students will not be subject to these increases.

The change in tuition is part of the university's strategy to address several cost drivers, such as investment in academic programs and enhancing student support services. University officials also hope to expand the university's private philanthropy and increase student financial aid programs.

These possible changes continue the trend of slowing increases in undergraduate tuition and fees and expanding student financial aid, which will help expand access and affordability for Virginia residents at Virginia Tech.

The meeting will be held in 2100 Torgersen Hall at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Mar. 26. The board will also discuss various revenue and cost implications of the state's General Assembly actions and other major initiatives that impact university costs for the upcoming year.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.