Up close and personal with unique modes of transportation at 11th annual Touch-A-Truck

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - People of all ages got the opportunity to get up close and personal with unique modes of transportation they aren't usually able to touch at the 11th annual Touch-A-Truck event at Green Hill Park on Saturday.

Children and adults could see, touch and learn about all the different vehicles.

Different modes of transportation were brought to the event by companies and organizations from the Roanoke Valley and beyond. It included everything from motorcycles to monster trucks, boats, tractor-trailers, SWAT vehicles and more.

Vehicle drivers and operators were there to educate the public and answer any questions about their vehicles.

Event organizers say over the past 10 years, Touch-A-Truck has created many memories by bringing 1,704 vehicles to Green Hill Park for more than 81,000 visitors.

