All US 220 southbound lanes in Roanoke closed due to incident

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

Authorities tell 10 News that the shutdown on US 220 is due to a distressed person on a bridge.

The incident is at the Wiley Drive overpass over the Roanoke River.

Police say US 220 southbound from Elm Avenue to the Towers Shopping area is closed.

Authorities ask drivers to avoid the area and to take an alternative route.

ORIGINAL STORY

All US 220 southbound lanes in Roanoke near the Franklin Road and Colonial Avenue exits are closed, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

