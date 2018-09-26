Authorities at scene where man barricaded himself in Troutville apartment

TROUTVILLE, Va. - 3:56 P.M. UPDATE

Police attempted to use less than lethal force to get the man out of the apartment.

The suspect responded with gunfire.

Police are currently attempting to identify the man inside.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are working to end a standoff with a man that began when a state trooper attempted to pull over a car on Interstate 81, according to Virginia State Police.

State police attempted to stop a vehicle going south on Interstate 81 at the 155-mile marker.

When the trooper activated his lights, the vehicle continued driving, rather than pulling over, according to state police.

During the pursuit, police say the driver crossed the median at the 152-mile marker to the north side of the Interstate and continued to drive, but crashed shortly after entering the northbound side of the Interstate, at which time he ran away toward Troutville.

Botetourt County and state police units located the subject on Sunset Drive in Troutville, where he has barricaded himself in an apartment.

At this time state police negotiators are attempting to convince him to leave the apartment.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time, as the subject is contained and the residence was unoccupied when the suspect gained access.

