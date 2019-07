ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A man is in a hospital after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle Thursday.

At 5:30 p.m., Roanoke County police responded to the intersection of Plantation and Williamson roads, where the crash happened.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.