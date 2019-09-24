Bocce ball tournament raising money for new playground

ROANOKE, Va. - The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is hosting a bocce ball tournament this weekend to raise money to build a playground for underserved families.

The new, all-abilities playground will be built near the new Melrose library in Roanoke next year.

Members have raised about 285,000, so far thanks to grants and donations. However, they need to make raise $400,000 total.

This Saturday, Sept. 28, the club is hosting the tournament and it's open to anyone.

"It's just so much fun. It's for families, it's for adults and if I can play, you can play," said Jackie Bledsoe, the co-chair of the playground project.

Teams can still sign up. Tickets cost $100 and include food and drinks.

The tournament will take place on the Roanoke Catholic School soccer field from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

To donate to the playground, contact the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke.

