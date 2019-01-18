Carilion buys former bank building in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A historic bank building in downtown Roanoke has a new owner.

For $500,000, Carilion Clinic purchased the former First National Exchange Bank building at 201 S. Jefferson St.

Carilion bought the building from Virginia Community Capital, which received the building as a donation from Wells Fargo, which previously used the building as a branch, in December 2017.

VCC says it chose to sell the property to Carilion because of the company's strong track record of supporting the community, its innovative use of other historic buildings and its reputation in western Virginia.

Carilion will further evaluate renovation needs in the building, along with its own office space needs.

Plans for its use are still under consideration.

