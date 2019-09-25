Celebration of life planned for Rowan Price, Roanoke 4-year-old who died after battling leukemia

ROANOKE, Va. - Loved ones will soon gather to celebrate the life of their beloved and brave Rowan Price.

Her family is having a celebration of life at Haley Toyota Field, home of the Salem Red Sox, on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

They ask attendees to bring a Barbie doll in honor of Rowan to donate to Carilion Children's Hospital and the Roanoke Ronald McDonald House.

The 4-year-old battled a rare, aggressive form of leukemia she had been fighting since October and died on Sept. 15.

"Cancer didn't win, you did my princess warrior, you did!" Rowan's family posted on their GoFundMe page.

She fought hard against cancer and inspired others to fight for her, creating a far-reaching #RowanStrong community of love and support.

The family announced that the celebration on Oct. 5 will begin with a memorial community run, a #RunForRowan.

In a post to the public Facebook group, "Rowan Strong! #rowfightwin," Rowan's mother posted, "Rowan was a beautiful light and we want to continue to share her light and loving spirit."

Here's the full post:

It has been 10 days since a piece of our hearts left this earth and gained her angel wings. We are slowly trying to navigate this life without our Rowan and damn, it's hard. One thing that has given us solace is the outpouring of love and support from so many. Without this #RowanStrong community that reaches far and wide, we'd be drowning in our sorrows. Thank you all for loving us. We have read every message, comment, text, etc. We would like to extend a special Thank you to Tom Beheler and Angel Flight East for flying our princess warrior home and allowing us to be there by her side. We also want to express our deepest appreciation for John F Givnish Funeral Home in Philadelphia, especially Trish and Patricia, as well as Dave and John M Oakey & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory for your heartfelt kindness and generosity. Rowan was a beautiful light and we want to continue to share her light and loving spirit. We will be having a Celebration of Life for Rowan at the Salem Red Sox Stadium on Saturday, October 5th from 530pm-8pm. All are welcome and we will be celebrating with all of Rowie's favorite things. Thank you to Allen and The Salem Red Sox for allowing us to share this celebration with our community. We ask you bring a Barbie in honor of Rowan to donate to Carilion Children's Hospital and Roanoke Ronald McDonald House. We are also excited to announce that the day of celebration will start with a #RunforRowan. Signup below and enjoy a community Run! https://runsignup.com/…/SnapSeries1KesslerMillRoad2MilerPro… In the comments below you will find what we need assistance with for October 5th. If you can help, please PM me. There is also a link for donations in Rowan's Honor! Thank you! #RowFightWin https://www.johnmoakey.com/book-of-…/…/Price-Rowan/index.php https://www.stbaldricks.org/memorial/176

