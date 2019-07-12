'Warrior Princess Benefit Weekend' to help little girl battling cancer

ROANOKE, Va. - You can raise a glass for a good cause to help a little girl battling cancer.

Rowan Price, 4, has a rare form of leukemia. A few weeks ago, her family learned she had relapsed. The family's friends decided to host two fundraisers this weekend.

Warrior Princess Benefit Weekend kicks off Friday night at Soaring Ridge Brewery in Roanoke. A portion of sales from all beers will go to the Price family. Organizers are also accepting donations, holding a raffle and selling T-shirts to raise money for the family.

"Our goal today is to raise as many funds as we can to make sure that Mandy and Scott can stay by Rowan's side through treatment and not have to worry about making ends meet with everything else they have going on right now," said Tanya Strickler, who organized the fundraisers.

There's another fundraiser on Saturday, July 13. The Rowan Price Benefit Car Show takes place from noon to 5 p.m. at 1056 Bypass Road in Vinton. There will be raffles, awards and a live DJ.

You can also donate to her GoFundMe.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.