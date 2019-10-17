Rabies case confirmed in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - There's a confirmed case of rabies in Roanoke City. Health officials are now warning everyone about the dangers and sharing tips on how to protect your pets and your family.

A raccoon tested positive for rabies after it attacked some chickens last week on the 1300 block of 8th Street SW in Roanoke.

The Virginia Department of Health is advising everyone to vaccinate their pets and telling people to avoid contact with wild animals or any animal they don't know.

"That means no feeding, no petting, no chasing, no anything," Dr. Stephanie Harper, the Roanoke District Health Director, said in a phone interview. "And then just make sure that your animal is vaccinated and that their vaccinations are kept up to date."

If you see an animal acting unusually, contact animal control.

