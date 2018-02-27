Delta Dental of VA has contributed $30,000 to RAMP

ROANOKE, Va. - Delta Dental of Virginia has contributed $30,000 to the Regional Acceleration and Mentoring Program (RAMP) of Roanoke.

RAMP’s mission is to support innovation and entrepreneurship in the Roanoke and New River valleys. The program helps high-potential startups expand and create jobs in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and health fields.

The funding will help pay for expenses and programs at RAMP’s headquarters in downtown Roanoke and one of the rooms in the building will be named after Delta Dental of Virginia.

Frank Lucia, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Virginia. said in a statement, "We believe this investment will support our emerging startup culture and attract and retain talent in the region."

