Downtown Roanoke Olympics underway

ROANOKE, Va. - The second annual Dowtown Roanoke Olympic Games are underway.

The games are organized by Downtown Roanoke Inc. as a way to give employees at downtown businesses something fun to do and draw people downtown.

Six businesses are participating.

The employees at each business compete as a team.

On Wednesday, the teams played relay-style tic-tac-toe.

"Downtown is a really fun place to work. There's so much right outside your doorstep, so we really want to entice people to come downtown," Downtown Roanoke Inc. marketing and communications specialist Jaime Clark said. "There's a lot of great employers down here, and this is just a way to make it even more fun than it normally is."

The games are held at Market Square and run through Friday.

