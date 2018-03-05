Dozens hike to Mill Mountain Star for first GoRuck event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Dozens trekked their way to the Mill Mountain Star for the first-ever GoRuck event in Roanoke.

This organization takes thousands of people on marches with heavy backpacks on.

Participants are asked to bring at least 30 lbs. to put in their ruck, along with water and whatever else they might need to get through the day.

Event organizers say all types of people are welcome to take part in the walk.

The organization had a lot of requests for a visit to the Star City.

GoRuck has events all over the country each weekend.

