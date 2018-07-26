Fishburn Park Elementary offers fresh produce from its vegetable garden to community

ROANOKE, Va. - A local school is giving back to the environment and the community by getting its students outside for a hands-on experience.

Fishburn Park Elementary has for the first time, in the eight years of having its school garden, launched its own produce stand.

“It’s not about the money. It’s more about the learning process. It’s more about the whole aspect and getting the kids involved, and getting their hands into the dirt and teaching them about nature,” said Tammy Brown, principal of Fishburn Park Elementary.

Some of the different vegetables that can be found in the garden are tomatoes zucchini and lettuce.

The school gardens goal is to support the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, STEAM, program.

“Any of the funds that we take in goes back into our steam fund and then we use that money to purchase materials for our steam hour, which we do once a month,” said Brown.

The stand's hours and produce for sale vary, so if you want to buy from them, make sure you keep an eye out for flyers or on the school's Facebook page.



