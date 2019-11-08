Get a free Thanksgiving turkey at BJ's when you buy 3 qualifying household items

iStock/kcline

ROANOKE, Va. - Your Thanksgiving giving turkey could be free!

Well, "free," after you buy three qualifying household items at BJ's.

The items include things like diapers, detergent, paper towels, tissues, toilet paper and razors. You can read the full list here.

The store's free Butterball turkey promotion is valid in BJ's stores Nov. 14-27, using a coupon.

The coupon is available digitally via the BJ's app or in the BJ's Bigger Book of Big Savings, which is mailed to members or available at the member services desk.

The three qualifying items must be purchased in the same transaction.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.