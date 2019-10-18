GO Outside Festival underway in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - If you like going outside, this weekend might be the perfect time to do so.

The annual GO Outside Festival kicked off Friday evening at River's Edge Park. The Roanoke Outside Foundation expects 40,000 people to come and check out GO Fest throughout the weekend.

The festival features a bevy of outdoor activities, including slacklining and ax throwing, as well as music and a beer garden. The festival has become a star attraction for the city and for some vendors who set up shop at the park.

"GO Fest is probably my favorite event that I do in the Southeast," said Craig Geurin, of Yakima Products, which makes outdoor accessories such as bike racks. "There's fun, there's excitement and there's a lot of activities."

"This is super important for us, and it's the biggest activity that we do every year," said Simon Thomas, of Salem-based Parkway Brewing. "With the outdoor activities, it's very important for the brewery to be related to that. It's our ethos, as well."

GO Fest is at River's Edge South due to construction on Rivers Edge North, although organizers still encourage attendees to park on the north side of the river.

