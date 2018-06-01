"Home for Good" project reaches three-week mark

ROANOKE, Va. - The walls are up and the windows and doors have been installed as 10 News continues to build a "Home for Good" in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of the Roanoke Valley and community sponsors.

Thursday, one of those sponsors put the finishing touches on the roof.

Crews with Mountain Roofing Inc. spent the day installing shingles.

The "Home for Good" project has reached the three-week mark as 10 News, Habitat for Humanity and community sponsors build a home for a deserving family in Roanoke.

Construction should be complete in mid-July.

