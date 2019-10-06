Hundreds honor Roanoke 4-year-old who died after battling leukemia

SALEM, Va. - Rowan Price left behind such a large legacy in her short life, a minor league baseball stadium was needed to handle all of the people who wished to honor her.

"We just want people to remember Rowan for who she really was," said Rowan's mother, Mandy Price. "She is the bouncy, blonde, curly haired girl who loved life and was bigger than life."

Rowan died last month at only 4 years old. She had been battling a rare and aggressive form of leukemia for nearly a year and inspired the hashtag #RowanStrong.

Her celebration of life drew hundreds to Haley Toyota Field in her memory.

"She was a special little girl," said Mandy Price. "She deserved the world."

The event featured carnival attractions for kids of Rowan's age, such as pumpkin decorating, a cotton candy machine and a bounce house. Additionally, many attendees brought brand-new Barbies in honor of Rowan, which will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

At the end, the crowd held a candlelight vigil and gathered in the shape of an "R" for Rowan.

Mandy Price hopes her daughter's fight and perseverance will leave a lasting legacy that helps end childhood cancer.

"If you ever feel defeated, feel weak, or feel like you can't go on, just think about Rowan," Mandy Price said. "She kept going on."

Rowan's family is raising money to help bring an end to childhood cancer. You can donate at this link.

