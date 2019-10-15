LewisGale first in southwest Virginia to use heartburn relief device

ROANOKE, Va. - There's now a new life-changing way to treat acid reflux and prevent heartburn in our region. Doctors at LewisGale are the first providers in Southwest Virginia to perform a surgical procedure.

It requires surgeons to install a magnetic flexible ring around the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) or muscular valve between the esophagus and stomach. One patient got the procedure about 100 days ago.

"I would periodically have cases where eating particularly something like meat and bread together that there would be a blockage and made it hard to breathe. Couldn't swallow. Feels almost like a heart attack. That has not happened since the procedure," said Michael Parish.



Surgeons say it's a better alternative than many over-the-counter medications. The device is permanent and is designed to last forever.

