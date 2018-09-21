Local nonprofit collects donated coats for kids in need

ROANOKE, Va. - With the official start of fall just one day away, a local nonprofit is already looking towards the winter.

GODS Foundation, which focuses on helping children in the Star City area, is hoping to collect at least 200 coats throughout the month of October.

The coats will be delivered to children at Preston Park Elementary School at the beginning of November, and will also be delivered to any child who is in need of a coat this winter.

If you'd like to donate to GODS foundation, contact carlos.carter@godsfoundation540.com

