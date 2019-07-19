Bullet reportedly hits police car in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A man has been arrested after authorities say someone shot at a police car in Northwest Roanoke.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, an officer was patrolling when he heard gunshots near the 600 block of 12th Street NW and felt something hit the front of his parked car.

The car was hit in the front radiator by a bullet and was taken out of service, according to police. The officer was not injured. Forensic specialists are in the process of removing the bullet from the police car, and authorities say the bullet caused around $1,000 in damages.

Officers searched for the shooter and found shell casings in the road at the intersection of Hanover Avenue NW and 12th Street.

While investigating, officers said they found Tyrone Fluellen, 24, with a gun in the 1200 block of Staunton Avenue NW. He was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

Officers say the casings found on 12th Street NW do not match the weapon caliber recovered from Fluellen.

Around 12:15 a.m. Friday, the same officer was on patrol in the 1200 block of Orange Avenue NW when he heard several shots fired.

The officer reportedly found several people near the intersection of 13th Street and Hanover Avenue NW. Witnesses told him that someone drove by in a car, fired several rounds into the air and then drove away.

Officers were not able to find the car, but did find several shell casings in the roadway.

Both incidents are still under investigation.

