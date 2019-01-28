Roanoke

Memorial service for Alexa Cannon set for Wednesday

Service to be held at Second Presbyterian Church

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. - Family and friends of Alexa Cannon, as well as the community, are invited this Wednesday to celebrate the life of the 20-year-old. 

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Second Presbyterian Church at 214 Mountain Ave. SW, Roanoke.

Right after the service, the Cannon family will receive guests in the church.

In lieu of flowers, Alexa's sisters, Emme and Chloe, ask that donations be made to the Second Presbyterian Church’s Youth Mission Trip Fund or The National Canine Cancer Foundation in Alexa’s honor.

Police say Alexa was killed Thursday by her roommate, Lucia Cutting.

Cutting and Cannon both attended Radford University.

