Metal band Slayer to make stop in Salem this fall

SALEM, Va. - Metal music heavyweight Slayer will be stopping through Salem this fall as a part of the band's farewell tour.

"The Final Campaign," the group's seventh and final leg, will be performed Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

Fans can expect the band to go out with a bang. Typically, 160 pounds of propane and 10 liters of 99 percent isopropyl alcohol are used as part of the group's pyrotechnics.

The band's world tour started May 10 of last year. By the time the 18-month trek wraps up, the band will have played 140 shows in 30 countries and 40 states.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. and will sell for $45, $65 and $85, and a special VIP package for $199 and can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office or online. Salem Civic Club email members will be able to buy presale tickets Thursday at 10 a.m.

