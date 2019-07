ROANOKE, Va. - Power outages are being reported in Roanoke on Sunday.

Appalachian Power says there are 1,904 outages in Roanoke.

The Valley View Mall and areas surrounding have lost power, as well.

There are no details on what has caused the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

