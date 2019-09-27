Motorcycle group stops in Roanoke on cross-country trip for homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. - A group of motorcycle riders traveling across the country to raise awareness about homelessness made a stop in Roanoke Friday.

The group from Winchester, Virginia, stopped at the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

This was the first stop on the group's journey.

The group left Winchester Friday morning and hopes to get to Los Angeles by Oct. 15.

"Our whole goal is to stop at rescue missions along the way to discuss issues of homelessness, as well as barriers individuals experiencing homelessness face, as well as to highlight some of the incredible work being done by rescue missions across the country," Winchester Rescue Mission Executive Director Brandan Thomas said.

