New downtown Roanoke business bringing historic building back to life

ROANOKE, Va. - A new business in downtown Roanoke is bringing a historic building back to life.

Crafteria: Handmade Food and Goods opened it's doors where the old S&W Cafeteria used to be located, at 16 West Marketplace on Church Avenue.

Thursday, the owners unveiled a sign that looks just like the old restaurant's.

Crafteria has a dozen booths rented by local craftsmen and women. They sell jewelry, food, paintings and more, all with ties to the Appalachian region.

"[Craftmanship] is part of our tradition and I think that's really reflected when you walk around Crafteria and see the beautiful things and the skill and the care that people are putting into them," said Mark Lynn Ferguson, co-founder of the market.

The business is also opening a community kitchen later in June for small catering companies, food trucks or chefs to rent.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.