New program underway in Virginia to increase use of local foods

ROANOKE, Va. - A new program is underway to connect child care centers in the commonwealth with local farmers.

It's called the Farm to Child and Adult Care Food Program.

This week, the Virginia Department of Health is hosting events to encourage child care centers to get fresh food from local farmers instead of getting frozen or processed foods like you might find at a store.

The health department hopes dedicating a week to the program each year will help it get bigger each year.

"We want to connect these centers with local farmers because we want to keep the revenue in the comminwealth. It's a win-win for both the farmers and the centers," VDH Special Nutrition Programs Manager Conchetta Yonaitis said.

To learn more about the program, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.