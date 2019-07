SALEM, Va. - Salem police say there was not a shooting Thursday night at the Salem Fair.

A video posted Thursday night to Facebook said there was a shooting and a brawl at the fair.

Police say that was not the case, but rather officers were responding to a fight between young people.

The booms in the video that can be heard are fireworks, which went off at 10 p.m.

