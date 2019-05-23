UDPATE: Woman taken to the hospital after she was shot in northwest Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Roanoke, according to police.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to Carilion Ronoake Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know

Police urge people to avoid the area if possible.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officers are investigating reports of a shooting in northwest Roanoke, according to authorities.

Officials say that officers are currently on the scene in the 3400 block on Bennett Drive near Caru Apartments off Melrose Avenue after police received a report of people shooting at each other in the area.

10 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.