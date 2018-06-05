One arrested, search continues for fourth person after Roanoke County homicide

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested Shamby Walker on Tuesday.

She was taken into custody in Roanoke by the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force without incident, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Walker facing charges for assisting in the crime, but not for participating.

She was then turned over to Roanoke County Police, and then transferred to the Roanoke County/ Salem Jail.

Police say Andrew Jeffers remains at large.

ORIGINAL STORY (Published 2:58 p.m. Monday)

Roanoke County police are searching for a man wanted after a homicide earlier this month in Roanoke County.

Andrew Jeffers is wanted on charges of principle in the second-degree robbery and principle in the second-degree burglary with the intent to commit robbery in connection with the May 19 homicide of 35-year-old Amber Ross.

Jeffers is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 285 pounds.

Aaron Witcher, 27, of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree felony murder, burglary with the intent to commit a robbery, robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police previously arrested Aaron Witcher, 27, of Roanoke, who faces a murder charge and a 17-year-old boy, who faces conspiracy and robbery charges.

Police continue to search for suspect Shamby Marie Walker. They said she has brown hair, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jeffers or Walker is encouraged to call Roanoke County police at 540-562-3265.

