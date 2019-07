ROANOKE, Va. - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting happened Monday night in Roanoke.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of High Acres Road NW.

Police said the two suffered non-life-threatening injuries and there is no danger to the public.

Police described the shooting as an isolated incident and said the investigation is ongoing.

They said there are no suspects at this time.

