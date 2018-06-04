Puppy Love Ball raised thousands for Roanoke Valley SPCA

Guests at the 2018 Puppy Love Ball in Roanoke received animal themed gifts at their place setting.

ROANOKE, Va. - The 2018 Puppy Love Ball was a good one for the dogs and cats at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Nearly 250 people attended the annual event at the Sheraton hotel.

A highlight of the evening was the parade of pets, hosted by Dick Daniels and David Page, hosts of the morning show on Q-99. All of the animals in the parade were available for adoption.

The parade, along with a live and silent auction, outright donations and other events including a wine pull and Cinderella boxes, raised $55,000 according to RVSPCA CEO Denise Hayes.

WSLS 10 News Anchor John Carlin served as master of ceremonies and auctioneer.

