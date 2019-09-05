Roanoke man dies in Blue Ridge Parkway crash

ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities say a Roanoke man died in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway earlier this week.

The two-car crash reportedly happened Monday around 3 p.m. near milepost 132 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Officials say the caller told dispatch that one car was down an embankment and that the second car was on fire on the road.

When National Park Service rangers and local rescue crews arrived, they found that Ian Mills, 32 of Roanoke, was dead.

According to authorities, all other passengers in both cars were injured and were taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the Blue Ridge Parkway will remain closed from milepost 121 to 126 as crews assess road damage that resulted from the car fire. There is no estimate on when that area will reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.