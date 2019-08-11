Roanoke police investigating after man shot on 9th Street Southwest

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say a man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after reports of shots fired just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers say they found the victim shot in the 300 block of 9th Street Southwest. That's near the intersection of Rorer Avenue Southwest. He was sent to Carilion RMH for treatment. There's no word on his condition as of 8:00 A.M. Police say this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Roanoke City Police at (540) 344-8500.

