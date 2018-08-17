Roanoke

Roanoke police searching for 18-year-old allegedly involved in deadly shooting

Police say the two men know each other.

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

Courtesy of Roanoke City Police.

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are searching for the man who they say is connected to a fatal shooting on Thursday evening. 

Authorities say police went to the 700 block of 18th Street NW after receiving reports that a man was shot. 

They found 24-year-old Rashard Jessup inside a home with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

Police have obtained a warrant for 18-year-old Marcus Clark Jr. for second-degree murder in connection to the shooting. 

According to police, the two men knew each other. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.