Roanoke police searching for 18-year-old allegedly involved in deadly shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are searching for the man who they say is connected to a fatal shooting on Thursday evening.
Authorities say police went to the 700 block of 18th Street NW after receiving reports that a man was shot.
They found 24-year-old Rashard Jessup inside a home with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have obtained a warrant for 18-year-old Marcus Clark Jr. for second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.
According to police, the two men knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
