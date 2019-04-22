Roanoke pound needs help to avoid euthanizing animals

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke's pound needs help once again.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is at capacity for stray dogs. The pound has had a high number of dogs coming in over the past two weeks.

By law, the shelter is not able to turn any stray animal away, so it must make room for new intakes. That sometimes means euthanizing animals.

The RCACP is asking for people who have recently lost animals to check the shelter.

Click here to see the animals available for adoption.

It's a common misconception, but the RCACP is a separate entity from the Roanoke Valley SPCA, which is a no-kill shelter next door.

