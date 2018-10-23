Roanoke Valley libraries needs artwork for library card designs

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Valley libraries are calling all artists to enter original artwork that could be featured on three of their newest library cards.

The free Youth Milestone Library Card design contest is open to all ages and all types of artists. The cards of different designs will be usable libraries in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt County. Library staff said this contest is a way to interact with more people while visiting the library.

"They are going to be use for our milestone cards. They are going to be used for children from all the way from birth up to 18. So it encourages and push kids to really get excited about getting new library cards for each milestone," Amber Lowery, manager of Youth Services for Roanoke City Libraries.

You can pick up applications from any library in the Roanoke Valley or visit RVLCreateit to download an entry packet. The contest ends Oct. 31.

