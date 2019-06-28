Salem auto shop asking for help from community after fire that injured two workers

SALEM, Va.- - A Salem auto shop is still feeling the effects of a fire that left two workers hurt. The fire at Professional Auto Towing and Service on June 6 was caused by static electricity.

Right now, they're unable to perform car inspections and certain other services. They're asking for the community's help in raising money to repair the business.

Xtensive automotive in Roanoke is holding a Dyno and Car Show Saturday to help out.

"The community has really helped everywhere just by coming in saying hi asking if we need anything. We've had a lot of help from other places willing to supply anything we need," said Dylan Farris, shop technician.

The shop lost a lot of its equipment, including personal tools owned by employees. Donations can also be accepted at this link.

https://paypal.me/pools/c/8fSEzTVnL0

