Salt Foot Sanctuary is open in Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va.- - A new self care experience is open in Roanoke. Salt Foot Sanctuary is where people can take care of their feet by soaking them in handmade tubs and choose from a variety of aromatic mineral foot soaks.

You can upgrade your package by picking from three different types of massages. There's also a complimentary beverage with your service.

"There's not too many foot sanctuaries here so we decided to use the space. It holds up to four people, two at a time or four at a time. In history, the foot sanctuary used to be very social. So it could be a social time, it could be a quiet romantic time. But it's a really neat experience," said Amelia Glaser, general manager.

The business is located inside the Hotel Roanoke but services are open to the public.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.